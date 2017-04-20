openSUSE Leap's New Versioning Scheme...

openSUSE Leap's New Versioning Scheme Finally Syncs with SUSE Linux Enterprise

2 hrs ago

As some of you might know already, openSUSE Leap 42.2 is the current stable release of the GNU/Linux distribution based on the sources of the commercial SUSE Linux Enterprise operating system designed for enterprises, and the next scheduled release is openSUSE Leap 42.3, which is currently in development.

