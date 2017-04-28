Open Source Supply Chain Spec Released
The Linux Foundation has released a new specification for managing compliance in enterprise supply chains that leverage open source software. The new OpenChain Specification 1.1 comes from the four-year-old OpenChain Project , described as "a community effort to establish best practices for effective management of open source software compliance."
