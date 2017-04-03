Open Source Boom Not Without Challenges

Open Networking Summit -- The booming interest in software-defined networking and open source is driving this event, but two of its biggest backers today warned an opening keynote audience that change is needed if open networking is going to succeed commercially. Jim Zemlin, executive director of the Linux Foundation , which sponsors ONS, and event founder Guru Parulkar, now executive director of the Open Networking Foundation , both called for fundamental change specifically impacting investment and the need to harmonize projects to be more efficient.

