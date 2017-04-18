New Docker Open-Source Projects Promo...

New Docker Open-Source Projects Promote Wide Developer Collaboration

Read more: CRN

Docker released two new open-source projects this week that help developers use and find specific components to add to their containerized software applications. The upshot of these in-the-trenches advances is that these new projects broaden the palette of options for solution providers helping enterprises modernize their IT infrastructure.

Chicago, IL

