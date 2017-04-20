neofetch: Awesome system info bash script that supports Linux, MacOS, and Unix-like systems
The main purpose of neofetch is to be used in screenshots to display other users what operating system or Linux distro you are using including theme, icons and more. This command shows info about your system next to an image, your operating system logo and other info.
