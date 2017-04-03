MEF Uses PNDA for LSO Analytics

MEF Uses PNDA for LSO Analytics

4 hrs ago Read more: Light Reading

MEF, the driving force enabling agile, assured, and orchestrated Third Network services, is pleased to announce plans to demonstrate a reference implementation of LSO analytics using Platform for Network Data Analytics , a Linux Foundation project. MEF will work within its OpenLSO Analytics initiative to demonstrate both open source and closed source versions of MEF members' LSO products integrated with PNDA.

