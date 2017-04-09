Mastodon, the hot new social network like Twitter, kind of
A new social network started up six months ago and began picking up speed last week as it echoes the early days of Twitter . It's called Mastodon and was born out of frustration with changes being made on Twitter, according to an interview with founder Eugen Rochko in The Verge.
