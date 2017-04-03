Making airport processes 'easier, more efi cient and more comfortable for passengers'
Commenting on the new security checkpoint solution at Cologne Bonn Airport, Michael Tan, President & Chairman of the Board, Scarabee Aviation Group, explains that "with a constantly high level of safety, the control process is to be made easier, more efficient and more comfortable for both passengers and staff." Today's travellers demand empowerment at every stage of their journey, from booking online through to self-service check-in, bag drop and boarding.
