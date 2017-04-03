Making airport processes 'easier, mor...

Making airport processes 'easier, more efi cient and more comfortable for passengers'

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Airport-business.com

Commenting on the new security checkpoint solution at Cologne Bonn Airport, Michael Tan, President & Chairman of the Board, Scarabee Aviation Group, explains that "with a constantly high level of safety, the control process is to be made easier, more efficient and more comfortable for both passengers and staff." Today's travellers demand empowerment at every stage of their journey, from booking online through to self-service check-in, bag drop and boarding.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Airport-business.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Open Source Software Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Microsoft releases Skype for Linux 5.0 Beta Mar '17 billdrak12 1
News Linux Sucks (May '14) Feb '17 Pessimistic1 6
News Linux creator says Windows, Os X, iOS and Andro... (May '15) Sep '16 NastyButtler322 5
News A Look at the Linux Foundation's Collaborative ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Kevin 1
[Remove PDF Password] Unlock password protected... (Aug '13) Aug '16 zoedtdt 2
News opensesame 3.1.0a40 (Jun '16) Jun '16 neuromncer 1
News Post Comment (May '07) Mar '16 GoToLimos 146
See all Open Source Software Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Open Source Software Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,081 • Total comments across all topics: 280,079,032

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC