Linux Is Ready for the Desktop

Linux Is Ready for the Desktop

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Application Development Trends

Title: Linux Is Ready for the Desktop - Now Date: June 2000 Supporting Quote: "In a corporate enviornment, the Linux UI can be mandated just as easily as the Windows UI can ... can't it? With the widespread implementation of XML, won't Linux/Star Office be able to access the Excel/Word/Access/Macros that 'schpyder' referred to without a great deal of recoding/downtime?" Title: Why Linux Is Ready for the Desktop Date: July 2003 Supporting Quote: "The fact is that for most anything that a 'windows user' ie: someone accustomed to the windows way of working, for 95 percent plus of hardware/software stuff, you never need to go to the CLI on a modern distro."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Application Development Trends.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Open Source Software Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Microsoft releases Skype for Linux 5.0 Beta Mar '17 billdrak12 1
News Linux Sucks (May '14) Feb '17 Pessimistic1 6
News Linux creator says Windows, Os X, iOS and Andro... (May '15) Sep '16 NastyButtler322 5
News A Look at the Linux Foundation's Collaborative ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Kevin 1
[Remove PDF Password] Unlock password protected... (Aug '13) Aug '16 zoedtdt 2
News opensesame 3.1.0a40 (Jun '16) Jun '16 neuromncer 1
News Post Comment (May '07) Mar '16 GoToLimos 146
See all Open Source Software Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Open Source Software Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Final Four
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,869 • Total comments across all topics: 280,021,662

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC