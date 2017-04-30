Installing VeraCrypt in GNU/Linux
For those of you unfamiliar with it, Veracrypt is the successor to the encryption software Truecrypt. Truecrypt was suddenly abandonded by the creators, and others decided to take up the responsibility by forking the application and creating Veracrypt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GHacks.
Comments
Add your comments below
Open Source Software Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Microsoft releases Skype for Linux 5.0 Beta
|Mar '17
|billdrak12
|1
|Linux Sucks (May '14)
|Feb '17
|Pessimistic1
|6
|Linux creator says Windows, Os X, iOS and Andro... (May '15)
|Sep '16
|NastyButtler322
|5
|A Look at the Linux Foundation's Collaborative ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Kevin
|1
|[Remove PDF Password] Unlock password protected... (Aug '13)
|Aug '16
|zoedtdt
|2
|opensesame 3.1.0a40 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|neuromncer
|1
|Post Comment (May '07)
|Mar '16
|GoToLimos
|146
Find what you want!
Search Open Source Software Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC