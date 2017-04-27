IBM Open Sources Swift App Monitoring...

IBM Open Sources Swift App Monitoring Tool, Adds Dashboard for Node.js

18 hrs ago Read more: Application Development Trends

IBM, which has fully embraced Apple's Swift programming language, has open sourced a tool for monitoring the live performance of server-side Swift apps. The company also added a live dashboard for its previously open sourced tool for monitoring Node.js applications.

