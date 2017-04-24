How to install GoAccess web log analyzer with Nginx on Linux or Unix

How do I install GoAccess on Ubuntu Linux server? How can I instal and use GoAccess on Linux or Unix-like system? GoAccess is a free and open source real-time web log analyzer and interactive viewer that runs in a terminal in Linux/Unix/*BSD systems or through your browser. T his tutorial shows how to install the GoAccess on Linux/Unix and how to use it on the *nix command line .

Start the conversation, or Read more at NixCraft.