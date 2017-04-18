Halium is an Open Source Project Working Towards a Common Base for...

This open-source project is trying to pool developers from Ubuntu Touch ports, Sailfish OS community developers, the open webOS Lune OS project, and KDE Plasma Mobile contributors, among other developers to put an end to the fragmentation seen in their respective project's lower-level base. Currently, Ubuntu Touch, Sailfish OS/Mer, Plasma Mobile, and others use different Android source trees and methods for differently-built stacks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LWN.net.