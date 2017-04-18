Google's Reported Ad-Blocker Makes Sense, But Consumers and Regulators Could Be Skeptical
In a tech landscape where Microsoft is embracing open-source software and Intel is manufacturing ARM-based processors for third parties, maybe it shouldn't be that shocking to see a report that Alphabet /Google plans to bake an ad-blocker into its Chrome browser. Like Microsoft and Intel, Google realizes that likely-futile attempt to resist a big industry trend that threatens some of its existing businesses is less in its long-term interests than embracing the trend, while perhaps gaining some say in how it unfolds.
