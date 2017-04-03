Google forms PAX alliance to combat A...

Google forms PAX alliance to combat Android patent trolling

Google is attempting to circle the wagons around its Linux-based Android operating system by forming a 'patent alliance' in a bid to protect itself and its partners, from patent trolls. With 4,000 Android-powered devices released last year alone, Google is stepping up to do something about these never-ending legal tussles and this week announced the launch of PAX .

