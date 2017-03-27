glmnet-py 0.1.0b2

Glmnet fits the entire lasso or elastic-net regularization path for `linear` regression, `logistic` and `multinomial` regression models, `poisson` regression and the `cox` model. The underlying fortran codes are the same as the `R` version, and uses a cyclical path-wise coordinate descent algorithm as described in the papers linked below.

