From The PediaTrician: Open Source Is Still Pretty Cool

One of the benefits of my job as the caretaker of everything Pedia related is that I have a bird's-eye view of how new listings are placed into Virtuapedia and Testapedia that others just don't have. And every once in a while, that perspective provides me with a fresh insight that, while not earth shattering, does provide a provocative point or two I'd like to share with others.
Open Source Software Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Microsoft releases Skype for Linux 5.0 Beta
|Mar '17
|billdrak12
|1
|Linux Sucks (May '14)
|Feb '17
|Pessimistic1
|6
|Linux creator says Windows, Os X, iOS and Andro... (May '15)
|Sep '16
|NastyButtler322
|5
|A Look at the Linux Foundation's Collaborative ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Kevin
|1
|[Remove PDF Password] Unlock password protected... (Aug '13)
|Aug '16
|zoedtdt
|2
|opensesame 3.1.0a40 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|neuromncer
|1
|Post Comment (May '07)
|Mar '16
|GoToLimos
|146
