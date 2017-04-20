Ever Heard of the Startup Deis? Well,...

Ever Heard of the Startup Deis? Well, Microsoft Certainly Did

Read more: Wired

Microsoft is acquiring Deis, an open-source software company that helps businesses build and operate massive online applications atop Microsoft's Azure cloud and rival services from the likes of Google and Amazon. Though the startup is small and the purchase price is likely not that significant, the move underlines Microsoft's commitment to the technologies that will define online infrastructure in the years to come - even though those technologies run counter to the business models that traditionally drove Microsoft.

