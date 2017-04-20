Embarcadero and Mitov Software Team u...

Embarcadero and Mitov Software Team up to Offer Simple, Cross-Platform AI for Developers

This makes it easy for developers to add AI and neural networks to Windows, Linux, Android and macOS applications. IntelligenceLab is an AI library that contains classifiers, training components and a general purpose neuron component, allowing developers to perform data grouping, spam filters, computer vision, speech recognition or any other classification task.

