Download Files with Wget on the Linux Shell - Explanation and Examples

Are you a Linux newbie? Are you looking for a command line tool that can help you download files from the Web? If your answer to both these questions is yes, then you've come to the right place, as in this tutorial, we will discuss the basic usage of the WGET command line utility. Please note that all the examples and instructions mentioned in this article have been tested on Ubuntu 16.10 LTS.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HowtoForge.