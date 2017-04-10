Could A New Linux Base For Tablets/Sm...

Could A New Linux Base For Tablets/Smartphones Succeed In 2017?

Over the years we have seen many mobile/smartphone focused Linux efforts come and go from OpenMoko, Moblin/MeeGo, webOS, Firefox OS, and most recently Ubuntu Touch while others like Sailfish OS and Plasma Mobile appear to be somewhat stagnate or at least not gaining much marketshare nor advancing rapidly.

