Bremer Trust National Association Takes Position in Red Hat Inc
Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Red Hat Inc during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,841 shares of the open-source software company's stock, valued at approximately $332,000.
