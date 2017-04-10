Bloomberg Terminal: Making business s...

Bloomberg Terminal: Making business smarter with machine learning

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Aurora Era-Banner

Earlier this year, Bloomberg reached a milestone in open source development with the incorporation of the Learning-to-Rank plug-in into Apache Solr 6.4.0. The release of the plug-in was the culmination of a year's worth of close collaboration between two groups of Bloomberg software engineers in New York and London and the open source project's community to make it easier to re-rank search results using machine learning. In an exclusive Q&A with Computer Business Review's James Nunns , software engineers and project collaborators Diego Ceccarelli, Michael Nilsson and Christine Poerschke at Bloomberg shared insights about their experience, challenges and learnings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Aurora Era-Banner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Open Source Software Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Microsoft releases Skype for Linux 5.0 Beta Mar '17 billdrak12 1
News Linux Sucks (May '14) Feb '17 Pessimistic1 6
News Linux creator says Windows, Os X, iOS and Andro... (May '15) Sep '16 NastyButtler322 5
News A Look at the Linux Foundation's Collaborative ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Kevin 1
[Remove PDF Password] Unlock password protected... (Aug '13) Aug '16 zoedtdt 2
News opensesame 3.1.0a40 (Jun '16) Jun '16 neuromncer 1
News Post Comment (May '07) Mar '16 GoToLimos 146
See all Open Source Software Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Open Source Software Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Ferguson
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,646 • Total comments across all topics: 280,278,731

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC