April Week 2

Feeling overwhelmed and confused by too much news? If you need to know what's important for the developer, you can rely on I Programmer to sift through all the news, uncover the most relevant stories and deliver the highlights each week. Python: An Introduction to Programming Alex Armstrong awarded this book a rating of 4 out of 5, concluding: If you need a semi-academic book on basic Python and on many ways in which it can be used then you might like this book.

Start the conversation, or Read more at I programmer.