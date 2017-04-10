Anbox Could Be the Android-to-Linux T...

Anbox Could Be the Android-to-Linux Tool Devs Have Been Waiting For

The ability to run Android apps natively in a Linux desktop environment is a step closer to realization, thanks to Anbox , a new open source project. Simon Fels, who is the lead software engineer at Canonical , last week debuted a pre-alpha release of the Anbox platform, which he has been working on independently since 2015.

