A Look at Desktop Environments: LXDE

LXDE is known as one of the if not the lightest of the main desktop environments available for GNU/Linux. That being said, LXDE is a great option for taking an old machine and breathing new life into it; I personally have an LXDE based distro installed on an old laptop of mine using a dual core Centrino with 512MB of RAM, and while it obviously can't hold a candle to my main laptop, it's been sufficient for surfing the web and doing basic tasks like writing essays for school when my main machine was not an option.

