A Look at Desktop Environments: Cinnamon

Cinnamon is another desktop environment that began as a fork of a previous environment, this time a fork of the GNOME Shell. The developers of Linux Mint from how I understand it, didn't like the tablet inspired GUI that GNOME went with, but they enjoyed the back end features and implementations, so they forked the code and created Cinnamon in order to keep a more traditional look and feel to the desktop environment, while still keeping up with the times and latest technologies.

