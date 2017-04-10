6 things Mark Shuttleworth should do as CEO of Canonical
Canonical founder Mark Shuttleworth is re-taking leadership of the company as Jane Silber steps down from the role of CEO and joins the board of directors. As he returns as CEO, Shuttleworth has unique challenges ahead, as well as the opportunity to give Canonical a sharp focus and a lean structure that may attract investors .
Start the conversation, or Read more at CIO.
