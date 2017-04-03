5 Companies That Had A Rough Week

Topping this week's roundup of companies that had a rough week is Cylance, which has undergone a round of layoffs. Also making the list this week are Apple, which is being sued by an Australian regulatory agency over the "bricking" of devices with software updates; Broadcom, which saw the disclosure of a security vulnerability in its Wi-Fi chips; Canonical, which is throwing in the towel on development for the mobile version of the Ubuntu operating system; and Imagination Technologies, which is set to lose Apple as major licensee of its graphics processors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CRN.