5 Companies That Had A Rough Week
Topping this week's roundup of companies that had a rough week is Cylance, which has undergone a round of layoffs. Also making the list this week are Apple, which is being sued by an Australian regulatory agency over the "bricking" of devices with software updates; Broadcom, which saw the disclosure of a security vulnerability in its Wi-Fi chips; Canonical, which is throwing in the towel on development for the mobile version of the Ubuntu operating system; and Imagination Technologies, which is set to lose Apple as major licensee of its graphics processors.
