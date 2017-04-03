5 Companies That Had A Rough Week

5 Companies That Had A Rough Week

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: CRN

Topping this week's roundup of companies that had a rough week is Cylance, which has undergone a round of layoffs. Also making the list this week are Apple, which is being sued by an Australian regulatory agency over the "bricking" of devices with software updates; Broadcom, which saw the disclosure of a security vulnerability in its Wi-Fi chips; Canonical, which is throwing in the towel on development for the mobile version of the Ubuntu operating system; and Imagination Technologies, which is set to lose Apple as major licensee of its graphics processors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CRN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Open Source Software Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Microsoft releases Skype for Linux 5.0 Beta Mar '17 billdrak12 1
News Linux Sucks (May '14) Feb '17 Pessimistic1 6
News Linux creator says Windows, Os X, iOS and Andro... (May '15) Sep '16 NastyButtler322 5
News A Look at the Linux Foundation's Collaborative ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Kevin 1
[Remove PDF Password] Unlock password protected... (Aug '13) Aug '16 zoedtdt 2
News opensesame 3.1.0a40 (Jun '16) Jun '16 neuromncer 1
News Post Comment (May '07) Mar '16 GoToLimos 146
See all Open Source Software Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Open Source Software Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Final Four
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Egypt
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,787 • Total comments across all topics: 280,164,318

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC