2017 IPO Prospects: Cloudera Files For IPO

There has been a flurry of IPO activity over the last few weeks with more than seven companies joining the IPO pipeline. Among them is Palo Alto-based Big Data vendor, Cloudera, was founded in 2008 by engineers Christophe Bisciglia, Amr Awadallah, and Jeff Hammerbacher together with Oracle executive Mike Olson to leverage the power of Hadoop.

