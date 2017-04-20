2017 IPO Prospects: Cloudera Files For IPO

There has been a flurry of IPO activity over the last few weeks with more than seven companies joining the IPO pipeline. Among them is Palo Alto-based Big Data vendor, Cloudera, was founded in 2008 by engineers Christophe Bisciglia, Amr Awadallah, and Jeff Hammerbacher together with Oracle executive Mike Olson to leverage the power of Hadoop.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.