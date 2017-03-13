What is Ubuntu?

Ubuntu is an open source Linux distribution based on Debian, which is a freely available operating system that uses the Linux kernel. The open source community is packed full of intriguing projects and companies, so much so that even the biggest of proprietary vendors have moved to embrace it.

