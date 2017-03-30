vidcutter 3.0.1

vidcutter 3.0.1

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Python

Instructions to enable it can be found here: https://en.opensuse.org/Additional_package_repositories#Packman ####AppImage An AppImage version is also available on the releases page to help all other Linux users. *** ###PyPi If you're familiar with Python and PyPi then you can always try that option too but avoid installing PyQt5 from through pip and instead run with your distributions own PyQt5 offering.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Python.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Open Source Software Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Microsoft releases Skype for Linux 5.0 Beta Mar 2 billdrak12 1
News Linux Sucks (May '14) Feb 11 Pessimistic1 6
News Linux creator says Windows, Os X, iOS and Andro... (May '15) Sep '16 NastyButtler322 5
News A Look at the Linux Foundation's Collaborative ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Kevin 1
[Remove PDF Password] Unlock password protected... (Aug '13) Aug '16 zoedtdt 2
News opensesame 3.1.0a40 (Jun '16) Jun '16 neuromncer 1
News Post Comment (May '07) Mar '16 GoToLimos 146
See all Open Source Software Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Open Source Software Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,143 • Total comments across all topics: 279,385,509

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC