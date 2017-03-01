Version control for your Linux /etc/ directory
One of the many advantages of Linux, UNIX, and similar operating systems is that everything is a file and that most of your configuration is done via text files, allowing you to easily read and write to them with any tool you choose. To monitor your configuration, you have many tools for automating configurations, providing you with detailed control over how your systems are configured.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Hat Magazine.
Add your comments below
Open Source Software Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Linux Sucks (May '14)
|Feb 11
|Pessimistic1
|6
|Linux creator says Windows, Os X, iOS and Andro... (May '15)
|Sep '16
|NastyButtler322
|5
|A Look at the Linux Foundation's Collaborative ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Kevin
|1
|[Remove PDF Password] Unlock password protected... (Aug '13)
|Aug '16
|zoedtdt
|2
|opensesame 3.1.0a40 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|neuromncer
|1
|Post Comment (May '07)
|Mar '16
|GoToLimos
|146
|ree PDF converter for Mac OS X? (Sep '11)
|Mar '16
|evan
|2
Find what you want!
Search Open Source Software Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC