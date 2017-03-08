Siemens, RS and Arduino link on industrial IoT
An IoT industrial gateway manufactured by Siemens can now be bought from the store.Arduino.cc , making it available for students and makers. RS Components, which is sole supplier for the Simatic IOT2020, has signed a contract with Arduino.cc, enabling the company to market the industrial gateway product to its primary target audience of students, makers, geeks and young engineers.
