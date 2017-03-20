saspy 2.1.1
SASPy is a python module which allows python to connect to SAS 9.4 and run SAS code, generated by the supplied object and methods or explicitly user written, and returns results as text, HTML5 documents , or as Pandas Data Frames. It supports running analytics and returning the resulting graphics and result data.
