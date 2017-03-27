Running with Rifles: Pacific Announced
The post announces details on a new patch for RUNNING WITH RIFLES , the top-down tactical shooter for Windows, OS X, and Linux. This version 1.50 update addresses some bugs and balance issues, adds a new map in online Invasion, new game mechanics, and easier multiplayer connectivity when using NAT.
