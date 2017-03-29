Red Hat Inc (RHT) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade
Red Hat Inc shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock to $80.00. The stock had previously closed at $86.49, but opened at $86.48.
