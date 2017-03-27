Red Hat Inc (RHT) Releases Q1 Earning...

Red Hat Inc (RHT) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Red Hat Inc issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.52-0.53 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.59.

