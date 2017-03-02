Red Hat Inc (RHT) CEO Sells $426,735....

Red Hat Inc (RHT) CEO Sells $426,735.31 in Stock

Red Hat Inc CEO James M. Whitehurst sold 5,099 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.69, for a total value of $426,735.31.

