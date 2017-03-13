Raspberry Pi competitor taps Ubuntu c...

Raspberry Pi competitor taps Ubuntu community

Read more: Electronics Weekly

Orange Pi, the competitor to Raspberry Pi from Chinese firm Shenzhen Xunlong Software has created a design app store in partnership with Canonical. The Orange Pi compute module is based on a quad-core 64 bit ARM Cortex A7 Allwinner SoC.

