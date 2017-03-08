Qnap TS-453Bmini vertical Nas now official

QNAP Announces the TS-453Bmini Vertical NAS with an Intel 14nm Quad-core Processor and 4K Output Taipei, Taiwan, March 7, 2017 - QNAP Systems, Inc. today released the new TS-453Bmini vertical NAS. Powered by the latest Intel 14nm J3455 quad-core 1.5GHz processor and featuring AES-NI encryption, 4K UHD output and transcoding, the TS-453Bmini couples elegant glossy aesthetics with high performance, security and intelligent services to provide excellent data storage, backup, sharing, and entertainment options for home and small office use.

