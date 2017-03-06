OracleVoice: What Drives Linux Guru W...

OracleVoice: What Drives Linux Guru Wim Coekaerts? Have Fun, Build Things People Will Use

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Forbes.com

In his long career, he's found joy working on early database appliances, and later guiding Oracle's effort to make Linux, the open source operating system he'd played with since his school days in Belgium, its OS of record. Now, "Linux has become the operating system of the cloud," Coekearts says, so he sees lots more fun on the horizon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Forbes.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Open Source Software Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Microsoft releases Skype for Linux 5.0 Beta Mar 2 billdrak12 1
News Linux Sucks (May '14) Feb 11 Pessimistic1 6
News Linux creator says Windows, Os X, iOS and Andro... (May '15) Sep '16 NastyButtler322 5
News A Look at the Linux Foundation's Collaborative ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Kevin 1
[Remove PDF Password] Unlock password protected... (Aug '13) Aug '16 zoedtdt 2
News opensesame 3.1.0a40 (Jun '16) Jun '16 neuromncer 1
News Post Comment (May '07) Mar '16 GoToLimos 146
See all Open Source Software Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Open Source Software Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,734 • Total comments across all topics: 279,352,452

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC