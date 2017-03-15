Open Networking Summit Announces Addi...

Open Networking Summit Announces Additional Keynotes and Onsite...

Next Story Prev Story
25 min ago Read more: Customer Interaction Solutions

The over 2000 attendees expected, including CIOs, CTOs, cloud executives, architects, developers and operators, can look forward to over 75 tutorials, workshops and sessions led by networking innovators. , SVP AT&T Labs and Domain 2.0 Architecture and Design, AT&T, and Madam Yang Zhiqiang, Deputy General Manager, China Mobile Research Institute & Roadmaps: These mini summits will cover open source technologies and open standards including Data Plane Projects , Open Networking & Orchestration Projects , Cloud Services including Kubernetes, and standards like BBF, ETSI, MEF and more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Open Source Software Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Microsoft releases Skype for Linux 5.0 Beta Mar 2 billdrak12 1
News Linux Sucks (May '14) Feb '17 Pessimistic1 6
News Linux creator says Windows, Os X, iOS and Andro... (May '15) Sep '16 NastyButtler322 5
News A Look at the Linux Foundation's Collaborative ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Kevin 1
[Remove PDF Password] Unlock password protected... (Aug '13) Aug '16 zoedtdt 2
News opensesame 3.1.0a40 (Jun '16) Jun '16 neuromncer 1
News Post Comment (May '07) Mar '16 GoToLimos 146
See all Open Source Software Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Open Source Software Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Syria
  1. Ireland
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,764 • Total comments across all topics: 279,579,498

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC