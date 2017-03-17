Newly leaked documents show low-level...

Newly leaked documents show low-level CIA Mac and iPhone hacks

The CIA has had tools to infect Macs by connecting malicious Thunderbolt ethernet adapters to them since 2012, according to new documents purported to be from the agency and published by WikiLeaks. One of the documents , dated Nov. 29, 2012, is a manual from the CIA's Information Operations Center on the use of a technology codenamed Sonic Screwdriver.

