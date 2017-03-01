New collection in RIO Journal devoted to neuroscience projects from 2016 Brainhack events
A new collection devoted to neuroscience projects from 2016 Brainhack events has been launched in the open access journal Research Ideas and Outcomes . At current count, the "Brainhack 2016 Project Reports" collection features eight Project Reports, whose authors are applying open science and collaborative research to advance our understanding of the brain.
