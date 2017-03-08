Microsoft's .NET Core slowly marches ...

Microsoft's .NET Core slowly marches onto Raspberry Pi 3

2 hrs ago Read more: ComputerWorld

Microsoft's .NET Core is now making its way to Raspberry Pi developer boards, and an official .NET 2.0 Core is coming from the software company later this year. The .NET platform can be used to develop mobile, PC, and server applications and services.

