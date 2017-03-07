Microsoft releases Visual Studio 2017, Visual Studio for Mac Preview 4
Microsoft today releases Visual Studio 2017 and the fourth preview of Visual Studio for Mac. The latest official version of its longstanding IDE for Windows adds improvements related to productivity, performance, mobile apps, cloud development, DevOps and the ecosystem surrounding Visual Studio.
