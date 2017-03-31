Michael Cunningham Sells 9,000 Shares...

Michael Cunningham Sells 9,000 Shares of Red Hat Inc (RHT) Stock

Red Hat Inc EVP Michael Cunningham sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total value of $777,510.00.

