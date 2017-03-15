Meet Microsoft, the New Face of Open ...

Meet Microsoft, the New Face of Open Source Data Center Hardware

I f you're running a cloud platform at Microsoft's scale and you want it to run on the best data center hardware, you typically design it yourself. But what if there are ideas out there - outside of your company's bubble - that can make it even better? One way to find them is to pop your head out as much as possible, but which way do you look once you do? There's another way to do it, and it's proven to be quite effective in software.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Data Center Knowledge.

