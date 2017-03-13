Meet BeagleBoard.org's BeagleBone Blue.

Meet BeagleBoard.org's BeagleBone Blue.

Linux-enabled, Blue is community-supported and fully open-source. High-performance, flexible networking capabilities are coupled with a real-time capable Linux system and a compelling set of peripherals for building mobile robots quickly and affordably.

